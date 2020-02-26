A political pressure group, Coalition of All Progressives Congress (APC) supporters in Bauchi has condemned a call made by a chieftain of the party in the state, Alhaji Hassan Sheriff for the resignation of the state party chairman, Alhaji Uba Ahmed Nana.

Alhaji Hassan Sherrif was reported in some national dailies calling on the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Bauchi, Uba Nana to resign his position for alleged failure to reconcile aggrieved party members in the state.

The coalition in a press statement signed by its secretary, Muhammad Auwal Matori and issued to Journalists, said Nana has shown strong leadership traits even with party’s disappointing outing at both the governorship election and Supreme Court case.

The group said, “Our attention was drawn to a publication in some of the media outlets, purportedly authorised by one Mr Hassan Sheriff through his unknown platform Bauchi State APC reconciliation volunteers forum advocating for the resignation of Bauchi State APC chairman, Alhaji Uba Ahmed Nana.

“To set the records straight, Sheriff was known across the political divides of Bauchi State as a person who does not have stable loyalty to any party. His only assets in politics remain his ability to switch allegiance to any government in power.

“Moreover, Sheriff is known by all and sundry in the polity as a serial loser. He has never won in his polling unit to deliver the party in the previous elections,” he alleged.

Matori who restated the support of the coalition to Nana led leadership claimed that the APC chairman was able to lead the party to victory in 2015 elections in the state adding that even in the last 2019 polls, APC had won the presidential election, three senators, 9 members of the house of representatives and 22 members of the state assembly.