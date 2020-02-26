President Muhammadu Buhari has rejoiced with former Minister of Defence and Chairman, Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. Domkat Bali, on the occasion of his 80th birthday on February 27.

The president in a congratulatory message by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, congratulated Bali for a distinguished military career, and service to the country.

He also rejoiced with family, friends and associates of Gen. Bali, who was pioneer commandant, Command and Staff College, Jaji, adjutant general, Nigerian Army and served as member of the Supreme Military Council/Armed Forces Ruling Council from 1984-1990.

According to the president, Bali’s contributions to national development, especially in institutionalizing security structures in the country, deserves commendation.

He urged the elder statesman to keep sharing the wisdom of discipline, focus and foresight that gave him an enviable military career with upcoming leaders.

The President believed the 30 -year record of Bali in public service, was most historic in the political and economic development of Nigeria, and his rise from a cadet officer in 1961 to a general before retirement in 1990, clearly shows dedication, loyalty and commitment to national growth.

He prayed that Almighty God would grant the former minister longer life, good health and strength to keep serving the nation, and humanity.