A petrol filing station along Kubwa express way very close to the Katampe Hill has been engulfed by fire.

As thick cloud of dark smoke made it skywards amidst intermittent loud bangs, workers and customers at the Shema Filling station on Kubwa express way scampered for safety as frantic, unsuccessful, efforts were made by some of the workers to neutralize the bulging fire with fire extinguishers.

Although the fire was said to have started from a fuel tanker parked within the filling station, the cause of the fire in the tanker was yet to be ascertained as at the time of this report.

Before the FCT Fire Service could get to the scene, the fire had already done considerable damage to the roofing and last floor of the one storey administrative and shops building building as well as three fuel dispensing machines within the filling Station.

The fire fighters eventually brought the raging fire under control as no lives were lost.

