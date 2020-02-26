A Sao Paulo resident who recently travelled to Italy was undergoing testing for the novel coronavirus, Brazil’s Health Ministry said on Tuesday, in what could become the first case in South America.

The 61-year-old man had travelled to Lombardy – Europe’s hotspot of the virus – from February 9 to 21 for work, the ministry said in a statement.

The man showed symptoms compatible with the virus including fever and a sore throat, the statement said, adding that standard precautionary measures have been taken and that the man is well.

The ministry stressed that it was following World Health Organization (WHO) recommendation while awaiting test results.

If confirmed, the case would be the first in South America, according to WHO figures. As of Tuesday 63 cases were recorded between the United States and Canada.

The coronavirus, which started in central China at the end of December and has killed over 2,600 people there, has spread to over 30 countries around the world including Italy – where over 300 people have been infected and 11 died.

The outbreak remained concentrated in the north of the country, with the great majority of the cases recorded in Lombardy. (dpa)