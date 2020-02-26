British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday announced a major review of the country’s post-Brexit approach to defence, security and international development, which will define and overhaul Britain’s place in the world.

Described as the largest review of Britain’s foreign, defence, security and development policy since the end of the Cold War.

It would cover all aspects of Britain’s place in the world, from diplomatic service and the country’s approach to development to the capabilities of its armed forces and security agencies.

Britain’s departure from the European Union presents new opportunities to define and strengthen the country’s place in the world at a time when the global landscape is undergoing dramatic changes.

Johnson said in a statement issued by 10 Downing Street.

A wide range of foreign policy and national security experts from within and outside the government would be involved in the review to ensure that Britain is capable of meeting global challenges in the future, said Johnson.

“As the world changes we must move with it, harnessing new technologies and ways of thinking to ensure British foreign policy is rooted firmly in our national interests, now and in the decades ahead, he added.

The review will define the government’s ambition for Britain’s role in the world and the long-term strategic aims for national security and foreign policy.

It will also map out how Britain will be a problem-solving and burden-sharing nation, examining how it works more effectively with allies.

Downing Street said the main bulk of the review is expected to conclude later this year, although the implementation of its recommendations will be a multi-year project.

(Xinhua/NAN)