The 2019/20 La Liga season and the Premier League will have their respective 26th and 28th rounds of games this weekend, with some brilliant action from Spain’s top flight.

There can be no other choice for the top La Liga match this weekend than El Clasico between Real Madrid and Barcelona from Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on the night of Sunday March 1.

This is the world’s biggest club football game, putting together two age- old rivals in a clash which will go a long way in deciding the destination of the title. The two teams are well out ahead at the top of the log in a battle for domestic glory, with Barcelona looking to defend their hard-won championship, while Real are hoping to meet the number one goal of manager Zinedine Zidane, who has targeted a return to La Liga glory as the first stepping stone in getting Los Blancos back to their status as the world’s most feared team. Saturday features Valencia at home to Real Betis at Estadio de Metsalla, while Sunday sees Villarreal visit Athletic Bilbao at San Mames, Atletico Madrid travel to Catalonia to take on Espanyol, and high-flying Getafe will visit the island of Mallorca to take on Los Bermellones.

The headline fixture for this weekend’s Premier League action comes from Goodison Park

on Sunday as Everton play host to Manchester United. This is a clash between two teams

with European club ambitions for next season and SuperSport viewers can expect a high-stakes match between two attack-minded teams. The Toffees have made major strides since Carlo Ancelotti was appointed as their permanent manager, with fears of being sucked into a relegation scrap replaced with hopes that they could feature in the UEFA Europa League or – at a stretch – perhaps even the UEFA Champions League next season.

The ban handed down to Manchester City from UEFA earlier this month has opened up the possibilities for many clubs in the mid-table. Manchester United, meanwhile, continue to struggle for consistency, though the arrival of Bruno Fernandes in midfield has helped to liven up their attacking play, while Nigerian striker Odion Ighalo provides an interesting alternative in attack.

The 2019/20 Serie A season will have its 26th round this weekend, February 29 – March 2

2020, with SuperSport viewers on DStv set to be enthralled by the quality of football from Italy’s top division. The undoubted pick of Serie A matches for this round is the Derby d’Italia between Juventus and Internazionale at the Allianz Stadium in Turin on the night of Sunday March 1. Not only is this one of Italian football’s great traditional rivalries, it is a clash which could have massive ramifications in the battle for the Scudetto. Juve and Inter are locked in a three-way battle with Lazio for top spot in Serie A and any winner of this match will feel that they have taken an important step toward glory.

While Maurizio Sarri’s Juve search for a sense of identity and momentum, Antonio Conte’s Nerazzurri seem to be running out of a little puff as the season progresses. The Bianconeri were victorious at the San Siro when the teams met earlier this season, as goals from Paulo Dybala and Gonzalo Higuain secured a 2-1 win back in October 2019. The result stretched Juve’s unbeaten run against Inter to six matches. Inter have also not won away to Juventus since way back in November 2012.

La Liga fixtures, February 28– March 1

Friday February 28

22:00: Real Sociedad v Real Valladolid – LIVE on SuperSport 7

Saturday February 29

14:00: Eibar v Levante – LIVE on SuperSport 7

17:00: Valencia v Real Betis – LIVE on SuperSport 7

19:30: Leganes v Deportivo Alaves – LIVE on SuperSport 7

22:00: Granada v Celta Vigo – LIVE on SuperSport 7

Sunday March 1

13:00: Sevilla v Osasuna – LIVE on SuperSport 7

15:00: Athletic Bilbao v Villarreal – LIVE on SuperSport 7

17:00: Espanyol v Atletico Madrid – LIVE on SuperSport 7

19:30: Mallorca v Getafe – LIVE on SuperSport 7

22:00: Real Madrid v Barcelona – LIVE on SuperSport 7

Premier League fixtures, February 28– March 1 2020

Friday February 28

22:00: Norwich City v Leicester City – LIVE on SuperSport 3

Saturday February 29

Aston Villa v Sheffield United – Postponed due to Carabao Cup final

14:30: Brighton & Hove Albion v Crystal Palace – LIVE on SuperSport 3

17:00: Bournemouth v Chelsea – LIVE on SuperSport 3

17:00: Newcastle United v Burnley – LIVE on SuperSport 5 and SuperSport 11

17:00: West Ham United v Southampton – LIVE on SuperSport 12

19:30: Watford v Liverpool – LIVE on SuperSport 3

Sunday March 1

Manchester City v Arsenal – Postponed due to the Carabao Cup final

16:00: Everton v Manchester United – LIVE on SuperSport 3

16:00: Tottenham Hotspur v Wolverhampton Wanderers – LIVE on SuperSport 5 and SuperSport 11

Serie A fixtures, February 29 – March 2

Saturday February 29

16:00: Lazio v Bologna – LIVE on SuperSport 9

19:00: Udinese v Fiorentina – LIVE on SuperSport 9

21:45: Napoli v Torino – LIVE on SuperSport 9

Sunday March 1

13:30: Milan v Genoa – LIVE on SuperSport 9

16:00: Lecce v Atalanta – LIVE on SuperSport 9

16:00: Sassuolo v Brescia – LIVE on SuperSport 13

16:00: Parma v SPAL – LIVE on SuperSport 5

19:00: Cagliari v Roma – LIVE on SuperSport 9

21:45: Juventus v Internazionale – LIVE on SuperSport 9

Monday March 2

21:45: Sampdoria v Hellas Verona – LIVE on SuperSport 9