Abuja – A Corporal of Nigerian Army serving at the Theatre Command Operation LAFIYA DOLE, Army Super Camp 15, located at Malam Fatori, Borno State, has opened fire on colleagues killing four and injuring two before killing himself.

The Acting Director, Army Public Relations, Col. Sagir Musa, in a statement on Wednesday, said the sad incident took place on Wednesday morning.

Musa said that the wounded personnel in the incident where currently in stable condition at the Nigerian army hospital in Maiduguri.

According to him, efforts are ongoing to contact the families of the gallant colleagues who paid the supreme price in the line of duty.

“May their gentle souls Rest In Peace.

“Meanwhile, investigation into the case has since been instituted to determine the circumstances that led to the unfortunate incident,” he said. (NAN)

