The Zamfara state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has called on the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) to call the management of the state radio and television stations to order over alleged provocative broadcasts against its members.

APC Chairman in the state, Alhaji Lawal Liman made the call on Wednesday in Kaura Namoda at a special prayer session organised by Zamfara North Senatorial District office of the party.

The party explained that it organised special prayer sessions across the state to seek Allah’s intervention to overcome its challenges.

Liman accused the station of “unprofessional conduct and abuse of the ethics of broadcasting. The NBC as a regulatory body responsible for monitoring radio and television stations in the country should monitor what Zamfara Radio is doing and ensure that they operate in line with the law.”

He also urged the radio station to be professional and give all political parties the freedom to exercise their constitutional rights.

“During the APC led government, the opposition political parties were given rights to come to the state radio station and showcase their activities.

“I am therefore, calling on the management of the station to embrace professionalism and law and order. Zamfara Radio was established to educate and enlighten people of the state, and not to be used for creating unnecessary tension in the state,” he added.

Liman thanked the party members for attending the prayer session and urged them to be united and law abiding.

When contacted, the state Commissioner for Information, Alhaji Sulaiman Tunau denied the allegation. According to him, the state radio was not transmitting any unsavoury comments against any political party especially the APC or its members.

He said the state radio station is for all citizens of the state.