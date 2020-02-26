Justice Danlami Senchi of an FCT High Court in Jabi, on Wednesday adjourned until May 5 and May 6, the trial of Sani Danmakkah, a businessman charged with defrauding a travel agency of N90.8 million.

The police charged Danmakkah with cheating.

Justice Senchi, fixed the date, following an application by defence counsel, Abdullahi Mohammed, praying for an adjournment due to his ill health.

The judge warned that the court will not entertain further applications for adjournment.

The Prosecution Counsel, Sunday Magaji, alleged that the defendant in September 2017, took 181 International Passports to the complainant, Hajia Amina Ibrahim, of the travel agency in Wuse Zone 5 to process Saudi Arabia visa for the 2017 to 2018 Hajj.

Magaji said that out of the 181 international passports, 33 were rejected remaining due to improper numbering.

He said that the defendant agreed on N611, 000 for the valid 138 passports and N650,000 for 10 passports.

The prosecution said that the amount payable to the complainant was N90, 8 million for 148 visas and the defendant paid N65 million.

He said that the complaint released the passports to the defendants with valid visas and he refused to pay the balance, one year after the Hajj had been completed.