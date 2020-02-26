The police in Ekiti state have arrested three secondary school teachers for allegedly having carnal knowledge of female students who were deemed to be minors.

The three suspects, who are currently being detained at the police headquarters in Ado Ekiti were from Osi Grammar School, Osi Ekiti in Ido/Osi Local Government Area and All Saints Grammar School in Ado Ekiti metropolis.

Commissioner for Justice, Wale Fapohunda, had last week raised the alarm over the incessant cases of alleged rape in many of the secondary schools across the state.

Fapahunda pledged that all the cases already reported to the government and security agencies will be investigated, and the culprits prosecuted to serve as deterrent to others.

Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Sunday Abutu, confirmed the arrest on Wednesday.

The police spokesman said the suspects were alleged to have had sexual intercourse with the victims, revealing that the teachers were reported to the police through a petition received from an activist (names withheld), who accused the suspects of molested their victims sexually.

“The suspects, one from Osi Grammar School, Osi Ekiti and two from All Soul’s Grammar School, Ado Ekiti are in our custody and they are giving us useful information.

READ ALSO: Stop discouraging your children from participating in sports -commissioner warns

“We have invited the victims and they are giving useful information to us as well. But as of now, the victim from Osi Grammar School, Osi Ekiti declined the allegation while being interrogated.

“But, we are not resting, we will get to the root of the matter,” he said.

Abutu said the victims from All Soul’s Grammar Scholl, Ado Ekiti have been invited by the police for interrogation, saying they are yet to give information concerning the incident.