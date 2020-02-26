Benin – A total of 32, 349 candidates scored five credits and above including Mathematics and English Language out of the 49, 309 candidates that sat for the Nov. 2019 National Business Certificate(NBC)/ National Technical Council (NTC) examinations.

Prof. Ifeoma Abanihe, Registrar, National Business and Technical Examination Board (NABTEB), disclosed this while announcing the release of the the 2019 November/December NABTEB examination on Wednesday in Benin.

Abanihe disclosed that 32, 349 candidates represented 72.91 per cent of the candidates that sat for the NBC/NTC examinations.

She said that a total of 40, 605 candidates representing 91.52 per cent, scored five credits and above with or without English Language and Mathematics in the examinations.

According to her, 603 candidates were allegedly caught in various forms of examination malpractices during the examination.

Abanihe added that the candidates registered for a total of 66 trades at both ordinary and advanced levels during the examination.

She, however, called on authorities to develop new curricular for various Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) prgrammes that are relevant to national skills and industrial needs.

The Registrar also appealed to the National and State Houses of Assemblies to legislate on the need for more modern, well-equipped technical colleges in all the local government areas in the country. (NAN)