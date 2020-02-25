The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Zamfara has organised special prayer sessions in three senatorial districts.Alhaji Lawal Liman, the party’s chairman in the state disclosed in Gusau on Tuesday.

Liman said the prayers would hold simultaneously in three senatorial districts in the state on Wednesday at the monthly zonal meeting of the party.

He said the prayers was to seek Allah’s intervention over the challenges of the party and restore peace and stability to the state.

Liman urged all members of the party in the state to participate in the prayers in their respective zones, commending members of the party for their perseverance in supporting the party in spite of the challenges.

The chairman urged them to continue to remain calm and united and always be law abiding, saying that the party leadership was working for the progress of the party in the state.