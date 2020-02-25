President Muhammadu Buhari’s aide on Social Media Mrs. Lauretta Onochie has said that former Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, spokesperson Olisa Metuh who was today convicted of seven counts filed by the Economic and Financil Crimes Commission (EFCC) by Justice Okon Abang of the Federal High Court in Abuja had the opportunity of returning the money to the coffers of the Federal government.

She also said that Metuh’s drama failed.

Metuh was arraigned by the Federal Government in 2016 over allegations of unlawfully receiving N400m from the office of the then National Security Adviser, Col Sambo Dasuki ( rtd ).

N400 fraud: Why Justice Abang convicted Olisa Metuh

Mr Metuh is being prosecuted by the EFCC, alongside his company, Destra Investment, on a seven-count charge of diversion of the money received when Sambo Dasuki who was the National Security Adviser.

Lauretta Onochie speaking on Metuh’s conviction said This man had a great window to refund this money to the coffers of the Federal government.

But like they do under PDP, he was sure drama would set him free and that where drama fails, he will buy the judge.

BREAKING NEWS!

OLISE METUH FOUND GUILTY ON ALL SEVEN COUNTS!

Justice Okon Abang of the Federal High Court, has ruled that Former PDP scribe, Oliseh Metuh, standing trial for Money Laundering, is guilty as charged.

@officialEFCC has proved that Oliseh Metuh and his company, Dextra Investment, partook in sharing funds meant for fighting Boko Haram, from the office of Col. Sambo Dasuki (Rtd.), former National Security Adviser, NSA.

But our courts and our Judges, are getting better and fairer. Our Judiciary is rising from the ashes of PDP.

We all must rally round our judiciary to continue to do the good work they have begun, under very difficult conditions.

I, for one, will not stand for the bullying of the judiciary, same way I will not condone the bullying of the Executive nor the legislative arm of government.

We must support our institutions so that they can serve us better.

Bye, Olise Metuh. Whatever you reap today, is what you sowed a few years ago. Enjoy!

God bless Muhammadu Buhari. Yes, God bless him.

God bless Nigeria. Lauretta Onochie.

