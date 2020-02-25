About 100 civil servants involved in transfer of service in Adamawa have urged Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri to intervene over the non-payment of their salaries for the past 10 months.

A cross section of the workers who spoke to newsmen in Yola said most of them were senior civil servants who duly applied and were transferred from ministries or local government to agencies and institutions where they felt their services would be utilized more.

They said their plight started when the state government stepped down all last minute appointment made by last administration and also directed that all those who were involved in transfer of service, to revert to their former places of work.

“They are yet to give us letters of redeployment to our former places of work, leaving us hanging; we are neither here nor there and had not been getting salary for months,” one of the affected workers who simply identified himself as Nuhu, said.

Nuhu said most of them did not want to identify themselves because of the political dimension the development had taken.

“We want the governor to realize that his directive was not implemented and many senior civil servants, including those in position of deputy directors, are now stranded and bankrupt.

“My children are now in school, based on undertaking I signed, hoping that things will change any moment”, Nuhu said.

Another affected worker who gave his name as Idris Bako said some of them even raised the issue with the state NLC, which promised to take action.

“We waited for NLC to do something but in vain. As it looks now, the union is more concerned with minimum wage,” Bako said.

He said they want the Governor to personally intervene because from the way they were being treated, it looked like an attempt to rubbish his administration.

“What is being done is totally against civil service rule; you cannot just stop salary for several months and continue to pretend as if nothing has happened.

“Some of us had reached out to office of the Accountant General, NLC, and Head of Service, but in vain.

“We do not want to go to Industrial Court or approach Public Complaint Commission as advised in some quarters, without using exhausting internal avenues of resolving the problem.” Bako said.

Another affected worker who identified himself as Joshua Musa, said the whole thing is now looking like one has to have connection to have his problem rectified.

“It’s now based on who you know and that is why we want the Governor to step in and stop the discrimination as he always preached his administration’s commitment to justice and fairness to all people of Adamawa,” Musa said.

When contacted, the State Head of Service, Dr Edgar Amos, all those who followed due process during transfer of service and were directed to revert back to their former place of work, had done so and had no problem.

Amos said that any worker having problem with regard to that should contact his office.

He however, observed that some workers waiting for redeployment could be facing challenges due to non-constitution of the state Civil Service Commission.

Recall that members of the dissolved state civil service commission had dragged state government to court challenging their dissolution.