A 25-year-old woman, Ayisat Haruna, who allegedly refused to pay her bill of N441, 700 in a nightclub on Tuesday appeared before a Chief Magistrates’ Court in Surulere, Lagos.

The police charged Haruna with two counts of conspiracy and theft. She however, pleaded not guilty.

Prosecution counsel, Rukayat Ogundeji, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on January 1, at No 67, Club 38, Bode Thomas, Surulere, Lagos.

Ogundeji alleged that Haruna and her accomplice ordered for a bottle of Hennessy worth N40, 000, two bottles of Pepsi pet, N1, 000, a packet of Benson switch N700 and 10 bottles of Moet Nectar Imperial N400, 000.

She submitted that Haruna, who was in the company of a man, now at large, consumed the drinks.

Ogundeji said that the offence contravened the provisions of sections 287 (5) (e) and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos state, 2015.

Magistrate Oluwalase Abayomi admitted Haruna to bail in the sum of N50, 000 with two responsible sureties in like sum.

Abayomi, who ordered that the sureties must be gainfully employed and show evidence of tax payment to the Lagos state government, and adjourned the case until March 17 for substantive trial.