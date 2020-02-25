Maame Dokono, Ghanaian veteran actress warns men against washing female panties.

Dokono claims things will not go on well with men that does the act.

The actress who backed her claim with the Bible in the interview with Vibes in Five, stated that the scriptures was clear on men being the head of the family, hence they shouldn’t stoop so low in washing panties.

“I will take the things from my son and slap him with it. I will ask him if he’s a fool to be washing his wife’s panties, I will ask him that Kwabena are you a fool?”

“No, No, it will be hard luck on the man if he washes his wife’s underpants and everything of the man will go bad.

“It will have spiritual implications and everything of the man will not go on well for him”.