The Ogun state government on Monday said it would ensure that the South-West Security Network, popularly known as ‘Operation Amotekun’ is not politicized when its bill is eventually passed into law.

Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Gbolahan Adeniran, stated this during a stakeholders’ meeting on the ‘Amotekun’ bill, held at the state House of Assembly complex in Abeokuta.

Adeniran noted that the recruitment system for the security outfit would be rigorous such that it would not be easy to be hijacked for any political means.

He noted that when operational, the security outfit would ensure that training of personnel is prioritized, adding that this would include intelligence gathering and how to be respectful to people.

The attorney-general, who was excited about the passion of the people of the state concerning the bill, noted that the implementation of the bill when passed into law is also key to ‘Operation Amotekun’s’ success.

“Security is one of the most important aspects of the Governor Dapo Abiodun administration. This public hearing is the most important aspect of the bill. We will look at stakeholders’ contributions and incorporate them into the bill,” he said.

A representative of the Ogun Muslim Council, Alhaji Kamaldeen Akintunde, stated at the hearing that ‘Operation Amotekun’ should not be used against the opposition.

Akintunde noted that the recruitment should reflect the socio-political indices of the state, saying that there should be adequate funding, while the use of local and spiritual arms should be allowed.

Also, the representative of the human rights community, Yinka Folarin, commended the initiator of the ‘Amotekun’ bill, saying that the issue of security should be taken seriously by any responsible and responsive government.

Folarin advised that the would-be commander of the agency should be a person with impeccable character and with a vast knowledge in security matters.

He added that the appointment of the commander should not be left at the whims and caprices of the governor, but subject to the approval of the assembly.

Stakeholders at the public hearing include representatives of hunters’ association, Vigilante Group of Nigeria, Nigeria Bar Association, thecivil defence corps, Agbekoya group and community development associations.