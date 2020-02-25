Fourth-wealthiest man in the world, Warren Buffett finally owns one of the company’s most popular products.

Warren who is one of Apple’s largest shareholders revealed on Monday that he recently traded in his flip phone for an iPhone.

The Berkshire Hathaway CEO told CNBC that his old Samsung phone is “permanently gone.

” He teased that he might crush his old phone at Berkshire Hathaway’s upcoming annual meeting in May.

It doesn’t sound like he has many apps or uses the customizable memojis on his iPhone, he says he simply uses it “as a phone.” Berkshire owns around 5.6% of Apple (AAPL).



“You’re looking at an 89-year-old guy that’s barely beginning to be with it,” Buffett said.



Although he’s been given “several” iPhones over the years, including from Apple CEO Tim Cook, he hasn’t used any of them as his personal phone until now.



Buffett’s new iPhone is not his first Apple gadget: He previously said he uses an iPad to check stocks. He even sent his first tweet from an iPad in 2013.



Buffett’s old phone was a Samsung SCH-U320.