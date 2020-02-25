A large number of people gathered together to hail President Muhammad Buhari in Ore in Ondo on Tuesday.
VIDEO: President @MBuhari and Governor @RotimiAkeredolu at Ore, Ondo State for commissioning of Projects by Governor Akeredolu's administration.— Ondo State APC (@OndoAPC) February 25, 2020
The love is massive!!!@APCNigeria @APCUKingdom @woye1 @JohnFanimokun @MrLekanAdigun @sarnchos @TheresaTekenah @dmightyangel pic.twitter.com/oO70lFyLkw
President Buhari, Governor Akeredolu and Others at Ore for projects commissioning— Ondo First Born® (@OndoFirstBorn) February 25, 2020
Aketi, you're doing well. #Ooin 😍 pic.twitter.com/u3eXLZ3Pmq
Discussion about this post