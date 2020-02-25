The University of Benin (UNIBEN) Senate has elected three new deputy vice chancellors following nominations by the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Lilian Salami.

Dr Benedicta Ehanire, the Public Relations Officer of UNIBEN disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen on Tuesday in Benin.

She said that the vice chancellor made the nominations in accordance with the university’s miscellaneous provisions Act 2003, Section 4.

She said one of the newly elected deputy vice chancellors were Prof. Adesuwa Osahon of the Department of Ophthalmology, who was elected Deputy Vice Chancellor (designate) Administration.

Others are Prof. David Izekor of the Department of Forestry and Wild was elected Deputy Vice Chancellor (designate) Academics and Prof. John Ogene of the Department of Fine and Applied Arts was elected Deputy Vice Chancellor (designate) Ekehuan Campus.

Ehanire said that the names of the elected deputy vice chancellors would be forwarded to Governing Council of the University for confirmation.

She said that the tenures of the current deputy vice chancellors would lapse on Feb. 29. N