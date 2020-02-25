The Edo Transformation League (ETL) has asked the national chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole to “be humane and take responsibility for the party’s defeat in Bayelsa State, having taken glory for the governorship poll.”

Osun assembly holds public hearing on ‘Amotekun’

The group attributed the party’s loss at the Supreme Court to the party’s chairman “lack of due diligence in under-studying documents filed by APC candidates for the poll.”

According to the group, the submission of candidate’s document to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is a basic requirement for a “vital electoral contest.”

The Supreme Court had sacked the APC governor-elect, David Lyon over discrepancies in his deputy’s academic qualification he submitted to INEC.

However, the Edo Transformation League in a statement issued by its National Coordinator, Barr. Broderick Owamagbe Enabulele backed the call for Oshiomhole’s resignation over the court verdict.

The Coordinator said the group is also in support of Comrade Peter Esele, a former governorship aspirant in Edo State call on Oshiomhole to step down as the party’s chairman.

Enabulele said: “It is not enough for political parasites to hide under pseudonym to attack those who have the option to be mute as cowards, while APC keep cascading into a pitiable pitfall.

“There is no gainsaying the fact that, Comrade Peter Esele is one of Nigeria’s quintessential statesmen of Edo State extraction who has paid his dues for the party,

“Every reputable Edo State social and political group unreservedly wants Adams Oshiomhole sacked from the exalted office of APC National Chairman.

“His electoral campaign was ideologically driven, a pro- masses campaign, one that sought to liberate Edo from the cacophony of State sponsored prevaricators, and re-enact the good old days of Samuel Osaigbovo Ogbemudia, and Prof. Ambrose Ali.”