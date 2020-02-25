The Plateau State Government on Tuesday recovered Jos Hotel from a private company which it signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with in 2017, with the aim to renovate, maintain and manage for the period of 15 years.



The partnership entered under the agreement of Public Private Partnership (PPP), was to keep to government promise of revamping the Tourism sector, says the State Commissioner of Tourism, Culture and Hospitality, Mrs. Tamwakat Weli.

Speaking with newsmen in Jos, immediately after regaining the hotel, the Commissioner said it became imperative to repossess the property since the private company has reneged in keeping to its side of the bargain as contained in the MOU.



According to her: “Failed MOU necessitated the repossession of Jos hotel, so we went there today to recover it back to government.



“Going forward we plan to face lift the property so it could attract revenue generation which is the main focus of Governor Simon Lalong’s administration.



“We believe that very soon we have another investor to take over the hotel, but this time we will explore proper due diligence to ensure that the investor have the financial capacity to deliver his mandate”, she said.

