President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday was welcomed by a large crowd in Ondo state as he was in the state to commission some projects

Buhari in Ore inaugurated the Ondo -Linyi industrial hub and a flyover

President Muhammadu Buhari lauded Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu over the establishment of the Ondo-Linyi Industrial Hub and the construction of t he N5 billion flyover in Ore.

The president described the projects as a remarkable achievement.

President Buhari visits Ondo State, Commissions Ondo Linyl Industrial Hub and Ore Flyover Interchange on 25th Feb 2020

President Buhari with R-L: Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun, Ondo State Governor Rotimi Akeredolu and Ekiti State Governor Kayode Fayemi during a tour of the Ondo Linyl Industrial Hub as part of his visit to Ondo State on 25th Feb 2020

President Buhari and Ondo State Governor Rotimi Akeredolu

