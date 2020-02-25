Analysts on Monday said, oil prices fell by 4 percent as coronavirus spread outside China and Asia, rekindling fears that a protracted global outbreak would impact economic growth and oil demand around the world.

Analysts revealed that, West Texas Intermediate crude was plunging by 3.73 percent at $51.40, while Brent crude was tumbling 3.75 percent at $55.78, after Italy reported a sharp rise of coranavirus cases over the weekend, with more than 200 infected people as of Monday, the biggest outbreak outside Asia so far.

The market panic that the coronavirus may now become a global pandemic sent all Asian and European stock markets deep into the red on Monday, with the blue-chip index in Milan tumbling by 5 percent early afternoon local time.

The renewed fear of slowing economic growth and lower oil demand growth gripped the oil markets, which followed the equity markets sell-offs.

“We should not underestimate the economic disruption, as a super spreader could trigger a massive drop in business activity around the globe of proportions the world has never dealt with before,” AxiCorp’s chief market strategist Stephen Innes said in a note.

“We believe the virus’ effect on oil demand will shave some 400,000 barrels a day from global consumption growth, taking us to the lowest level in nearly a decade,” ING’s Head of Commodity Strategy, Warren Patterson, said on Monday.

Due to the demand destruction from the outbreak, ING now sees Brent Crude prices averaging $55 a barrel in Q1, and just $59 per barrel for the full year.