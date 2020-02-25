The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) says it has charged to court a director and two others from Sokoto state over their alleged sexual exploitation of a minor.

NAPTIP said this in a statement by Adekoye Vincent of the Press and Public Relations Unit on Tuesday in Abuja.

The agency said the accused were a Director of Finance, Sokoto state Urban and Regional Planning Board, Ahmed Yahaya, the Internal Auditor, Ibrahim Isah, and the Special Assistant to the Finance Director, Habibu Abdullahi.

NAPTIP said the case was referred to it by the National Human Rights Commission in Sokoto state.

It said that the culprits were said to have carried out the sexual exploitation on the 12-year-old (name withheld) who sold pure water within the jurisdiction of their offices.

It alleged that sometimes in May 2019, the victim came to the office of the suspects seeking financial assistance and they all took the advantage to have illicit sex with the girl one after the other.

NECO dismisses 19 staff for certificate forgery

The agency alleged that they all had the sex at different times, right inside their offices.

It said that the last person that assaulted the victim sexually was the special assistant to the finance director who, after knowing that his boss was not around lured the girl into his office and had sex with her.

According to the agency, the special assistant to the finance director gave the girl N300 after taking his turn.

NAPTIP in the charge sheet dated February 17, said the suspects were slammed with seven-count charge all bordering on sexual exploitation.

It said that the offence contravenes the provision of Sections 16 (1), 27(a) and 16 of the Trafficking in Persons (prohibition) Enforcement and Administration Act 2015.