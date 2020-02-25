Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, made this known during an inspection of the air force facilities in Minna, Niger state.

The air chief also paid a courtesy visit on Governor Abubakar Bello at the Government House, Minna.

“I have inspected our equipment and personnel on ground; I must tell you that we are combat ready to tackle the security challenges in parts of Niger state.

“The NAF will give air support to the army, police, Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps and others to ensure that we end the activities of suspected bandits in the state,’’ he said.

Abubakar, who was satisfied with the equipment and personnel deployed for the operation, code nmaed ‘Gama-Aiki’ said the air force is ready to end the reign of terror by the bandits.

He said that the air force would collaborate with other security agencies to tackle the menace.

“We will continue to do our best to make sure that these criminal elements terrorising parts of the state are flushed out from their hideouts,” he said.

The chief of air staff assured the governor that NAF would deploy its medical personnel for free medical care to the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camps across the state, as a result of incessant bandits attacks on their communities.

Responding, the governor expressed happiness about the visit and said the state government would continue to support the security agencies to stamp out any form of criminality in the state.

“I am very excited about this visit; I want to assure you that government will do everything possible to support the security agencies to keep our state safe,’’ he said.

Gov. Bello, who observed that the NAF is doing well in tackling insecurity in the state, said that “in no distant time, the bandits would be defeated.’’

He lauded the combat readiness of the NAF and thanked the chief of air staff for approving the deployment of the air force medical personnel to improve the health of the IDPs in the state.