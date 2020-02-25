The Myetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), Oyo State chapter, has called for the inclusion of its members in the proposed ‘Amotekun’ initiative in the state.

Alhaji Yaqub Bello, a former Chairman of MACBAN in the state, made the call on Monday during a public hearing on the Oyo State Security Network Agency Bill, 2020, also known as ‘Amotekun’ bill.

We can’t go back on Amotekun – Obasa declares at public hearing

Bello, while expressing the support of the association to the ‘Amotekun’ initiative, insisted that only haters of truth would oppose such a move.

“Some of us have been in Oyo State for over 40 years, cohabiting with the natives, married Yoruba women and have children.

“So, our request is to include Myetti Allah as members of Operation ‘Amotekun’ to enhance the job of the outfit, since we know the terrain of where we rear our cattle.

“Having Fulani among the outfit will make it easier for ‘Amotekun’ men to distinguish between genuine herdsmen and the criminals while on patrol.

“A Fulani man can also serve as an interpreter while interrogating any suspected herdsman,” Bello said.

He admitted that the major objective of the initiative was to curb criminal activities in the society and not to witch hunt any particular body or ethnic group.

Describing his members as law- abiding, he said that none of them had been involved in any form of criminal activity, adding that rather, they had been carrying out their legitimate business, that is, cattle rearing.

Other speakers at the public hearing included representative of the Nigerian Police Force, the Peace Corps and the Agbekoya Farmers’ Association.

Others were the Local Hunters’ Group, Vigilante Group of Nigeria, Political Awareness Group and representatives of Chief Gani Adams, the Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yoruba land.

Earlier, Prof Oyelowo Oyewo, the state Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, said part of the objectives of the security outfit was to share intelligence report about crime, crime in progress, suspicious activities and other criminal activities.

“Others include collaboration with similar security agency, particularly in Ogun, Lagos, Ondo, Osun and Ekiti states to deter kidnapping, terrorism, cattle rustling, cultism, highway robbery and other offences, and also to assist the police in apprehending such criminals.

“It is also meant to protect lives and property within the state and ensure that people travelling on the highways, major roads, remote areas, hinterland, forest and inland waterways carry out their normal socio-economic activities without fear or hindrance,” Oyewo stated.