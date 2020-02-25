The Nasarawa state House of Assembly on Tuesday passed the Witness Protection Bill to give witnesses the boldness, confidence and protection to testify in court.

Speaker of the House, Alhaji Ibrahim Abdullahi, announced the passage of the bill at plenary after the Majority Leader, Alhaji Tanko Tunga (APC/Awe North) moved a motion for the passage of the legislation.

Abdullahi said that the bill if assented to by the governor would go a long way in curtailing the rate of crime in the state and the country at large.

He added that the bill would also give witnesses the opportunity to present evidence, expose and report to the police and other security agencies without fear of molestation.

Abdullahi further explained that the bill would enhance criminal justice in the state and the country at large and thereafter, mandated the clerk of the House to produce a clean copy of the bill for onward transmission to Governor Abdullahi Sule’s assent.

Earlier, Tunga while moving the motion for the passage of the bill, urged his colleagues to support the bill to allow it scale through third reading.

The motion was unanimously adopted by members when it was put to a voice vote by the speaker.

Meanwhile, the sponsor of the bill, Alhaji Mohammed Alkali (APC/Lafia North) told newsmen that he was delighted with the passage of the bill.

Alkali said: “I am happy that the bill saw the light of the day. I want to urge the Ministry of Justice to sensitise the public on the importance of the bill as nobody will be afraid while testifying in court.”