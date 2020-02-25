Kano state Executive Council has approved the release of about N192, 000, 000.00 for the execution of programmes and projects in the state.



A statement signed by the commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba indicated that the approvals include the release of the sum of N98, 900, 000.00 for the procurement football sports kits.

READ ALSO: Kano Pillars’ coach decries Rivers United’s tactics in 1-2 defeat





He said the kits, which would be distributed to 1, 792 registered football teams include 2,000 sets of jerseys; two sets of goalkeeper jersey for 2, 000 teams; 2,000 pieces of bags, 2, 000 pieces of jotters and two pieces of footballs each per team.



He said other approvals include the construction of 2-coats surface dressed road network at NNDC Quarters at the cost of N48, 850,748.02.



Malam Garba explained that the council also approved the sum of N24, 500, 000.00 for the provision of official vehicles for the Government House Press Crew.



The commissioner also announced the council’s directive for the release of N19, 490, 000.00 for the rehabilitation and training of drug dependent youth at the Kano Reformatory Institute, Kiru.