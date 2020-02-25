Governor of Kano state Abdullahi Ganduje, has warned that any child caught begging would face the wrath of law, as the state government consolidates on free and compulsory education of his administration.

He made this known during the launching of Basic Education Service Delivery for All (BESDA) and distribution of offer of appointments to 7, 500 volunteer teachers, held at the Sani Abacha Stadium, Kofar Mata on Tuesday.

Lamenting the ugly situation of the social misnomer, he said that “this policy of free and compulsory basic and secondary education goes along with it the integration of our almajiri system into the mainstream policy implementation which suggests that English Language and arithmetic must be included in the almajiri schools curriculum.”

This, according to him would go a long in giving the kids attending the almajiri schools other types of education, while they continue with their study of the Holy Qur’an.

“They would at the same time learn English Language and arithmetic; that will give them an opportunity to continue with their studies to secondary school and beyond,” he explained.

The 7, 500 newly recruited teacher volunteers under the BESDA programme will be posted to Islamiyyah and almajiri schools, so that the almajiri schools would be fully integrated under the state government’s new policy on education.

Gov. Ganduje warned that henceforth, almajiri teachers must accept the new approach put in place by the state government, explaining that “if you think you cannot accept that then you leave the state.”

When caught, the governor added that the beggar and his or her parents or guardians would be prosecuted in accordance with the law.

Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu, who was represented by a Director from the ministry, Mrs. Liman commended the efforts of the state government in the education sector, adding that what the state is doing under the new policy is exemplary.

Chairman, Kano state Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Dr. Danlami Hayyo revealed that apart from the construction of new classes and renovation of many others, the state government has also been able to procure 16, 327 three-seater chairs in the schools.