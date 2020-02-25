A stalwart of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bauchi State, Alhaji Salisu Ahmed Barau has described the attribution of the party’s failure in the 2019 gubernatorial election in the state by some people to the chairman of the party, Alhaji Uba Nana as unfair.

Alhaji Barau was reacting to a media reports credited to another chieftain of the party in the state, Alhaji Hassan Sheriff calling on the state party chairman Alhaji Uba Ahmed Nana to resign his position over alleged failure to reconcile aggrieved party members.

FG will refund all state resources used for Federal projects- Gov. Wike

“There are procedures, you don’t just wake up and call for the resignation of the chairman without having any basis. Party itself is an institution, there are laid down rules and regulations that governs the activities of the party, pass through the legal frameworks of the party and then do what you want to do. “You don’t just jump and go to Abuja and ask for somebody to remove somebody that was constitutionally elected, that is our views from the point of APC unity and integrity group,” he argued.

Alhaji Barau, a former commissioner during Isah Yuguda’s administration who spoke to journalists in Bauchi on Sunday on behalf of a group called APC unity and integrity group debunked reports of crisis in the party in Bauchi State.

“In the first place, I want to believe that APC is not in crisis in Bauchi State. As far as I am concerned, as far as unity and integrity forum on whose platform I am speaking today. I am saying this because those who are calling for the resignation of the chairman of the party if they are basing their allegations on the fact that the APC has lost election in Bauchi, I think they are being naïve.”

While describing those calling for the resignation of the party chairman as political contractors, Alhaji Barau said that “the problem is brought by those we call political contractors who will go and collect money from aggrieved persons and come down and plot allegations across, baseless allegations.”

The party chieftain who insisted that the party in the state is intact under the leadership of Ahmed Uba Nana, maintained that it is not proper to hinge the successes or otherwise of the party on a single individual.

According to him, “what I want people to understand is that the leadership of a party like APC in the state is not hinged on Nana alone. From my understanding of the whole saga, those calling for his resignation are those people who are not interested in his kind of leadership whether privately or personally.

“As a leader like I said, you can only do what you can do within the confines of the party’s constitution, and that is what Nana is doing to the best of my knowledge,” the APC stalwart said.

“As people of faith, leadership is from God and it is he who gives to the person he wishes. And first of all, as the person who believes in the existence of God, you have to believe that it is God who has destined that this time around APC will lose Bauchi. It is not only Bauchi State that APC has lost the seat of a governor,” he added.