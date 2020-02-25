Following the death of the player of Remo Stars Football Club, Tiyamiyu Kazeem, in the hands of operatives of the Zonal Intervention Squad, Obada-Oko in Ogun state, the Inspector General of Police, Muhammed Adamu has disbanded the squad.



Adamu announced the disbandment on Tuesday through the Deputy Inspector General of Police in -charge of the Criminal Investigations Department, Force Headquarters, Peter Ogunyonwo, when he accompanied the state Governor, Dapo Abiodun, on a condolence visit to the parents of the deceased in Sagamu.



The inspector general added that the office of the squad would be handed over to the Ogun state Police Command, disclosing further that a police inspector indicted in the matter has been dismissed, while other officers were under investigation.



He stated that the death of Kazeem would prompt the police to carry out more reforms, maintaining that all officers involved in the circumstances that led to the death of the footballer have been arrested.



He said operatives of the squad were on illegal duty and did not obtain clearance from police formation in Sagamu before they arrested the deceased.



Pledging that full investigation would be carried out to bring those involved to justice, Adamu promised that the police would do everything possible to purge itself of “trigger-happy elements.”



Earlier, Gov. Abiodun had declared that every instrument of government available would be used to unearth the circumstances of the killing and crisis that engulfed Sagamu in the aftermath of the player’s death.



Gov. Abiodun, who was accompanied on the condolence visit by the Commissioner of Police in the state, Kenneth Ebrimson and the state Director of the Department of State Services (DSS), David Tuska, pleaded with Sagamu residents not to take laws into their hands.



“We will use every means possible not only to ensure that justice is served, but that it is seen to have been served. We’ll work to ensure that this will be the last of such avoidable deaths in the hands of security officers in our state,” he vowed.



AMCON takes over Buba Galadima’s assets in Abuja

While commiserating with the parents of the deceased on losing a promising star in his prime, the governor assured that the late footballer would not die in vain, as government would investigate and get to the root of the matter.



Mother of the deceased, Mrs. Selimot Tiamiyu, while narrating the incident that led to her son’s death, said he was neither a robber nor a fraudster, but a young man who made a living playing football.



Receiving the governor in his palace, the Akarigbo of Remoland, Oba Babatunde Ajayi, called for more police divisions to cope with the size of the town.



He appreciated the state government for its efforts at restoring peace since the incident happened last weekend.