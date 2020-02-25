Governor Gboyega Oyetola of Osun state says the reason for the prompt payment of full salary to civil servants in the state is because he is not a wasteful governor.

Gov. Oyetola made the remarks at a civic engagement programme tagged: ‘Apero’ in Ikirun, Ifelodun Local Government Area of the state on Tuesday.

The governor, who noted that the welfare of workers is his priority, said he only spends money on what is most important, asserting that “I will continue to pay full salary of workers and God will continue to help us.

“How we are managing to use the little resources accrued to the state to achieve a lot is not by magic. But rather, we manage what comes in by not engaging in wasteful spending.”

On the recommendations of education panel review committee, which recommended a reversal of education system in the state to 6-3-3-4, as against 4-5-3-4, among others, the governor said the state executive council would look at the recommendations to take a decision.

On agriculture, Gov. Oyetola said the state government has been assisting farmers with fertilisers and seedlings as well as grading of farm roads for easy accessibility.

Earlier, the Commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation, Mrs. Funke Egbemode, said the programme was organised for government to interact with citizens of the state.

Egbemode said this is to enable people tell government about its activities and for government to tell people about its achievements in all the sectors.

Commissioner for Health, Dr. Rafiu Isamotu, while making presentations on his ministry’s achievements, said the governor has approved N400 million for the take-off of the Osun state Health Insurance Scheme.

Isamotu also said that the state government has embarked on renovation of primary healthcare centres in the state with the needed equipment and drugs.

Commissioner for Education, Folorunsho Adedoyin, said the state government is planning to recruit 2, 000 teachers into public schools, revealing that the state government would also embark on training and retraining of teachers to enhance quality education in the state.