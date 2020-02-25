Hon. Lukman Olumo is the member representing Ajeromi/Ifelodun Constituency 1 in the Lagos State House of Assembly. He says he is passionate about extending the dividends of democracy to his people. In a recent interview, Olumo stated that he has been reaching out to his people for many years, but that the process is taking a new dimension now that he is occupying a political office. PATRICK OKOHUE reports.

*********Besides making laws, how are you getting dividends of democracy across to your people in Ajeromi/Ifelodun?

It is a usual thing that we do. Prior to being elected as a lawmaker, it was my usual habit to empower my people. I saw a gap in the system. The local government chairmen used to give UTME Forms, GCE Forms and all that to students. But other students in higher institutions of learning looked up to the state government for bursary awards, but in the last three years not many of them have been able to enjoy that. So I decided to support undergraduates in the colleges of education, polytechnics and the universities with a token. We empowered about 100 of them with N20,000 each, which was a novel idea. I was discussing with a local government chairman, who said that this was a noble idea and that he has provided for such in this year’s budget. These are the things that we do to ensure that our constituents get dividends of democracy.

I have also facilitated a lot of projects into my constituency. We have many canals in my constituency, System 5 is one of them, we have Baale Okoya Canal, Signal Barracks Canal, and many of them. They had not been touched in the last 12 years or so, but many of them are being repaired now and massive works are going on there. The Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Ajayi Obasa gave us an opportunity to talk about our environment and we have a listening Governor in the state. My constituency is a beehive of activities now. Machines are working and everybody is happy.

***********How are you ensuring sustainability of your empowerment projects?

I call them “Koko Scholars.” I had been doing it in the past, but it had not been brought into the limelight. I had been doing it for them over the years. Now, I decided to do it in a big way and I said I wanted to support them so that when they grow up they too would know how to support others.

Its not only students, we gave some artisans driers and other machine tools. We are just trying to imbibe a culture of giving in our people and they appreciate that gesture.

***********Giving back to your constituents, how would you situate this with your duties as a lawmaker?

Giving back to the people has always been part of me. As a politician, I feel that the people must feel my impact and they have been doing this since the last 23 years in terms of giving back to the people. I support them in many areas and they call me “Koko” in that area. Koko means important or someone that is valuable. This does not disturb my duties in the House, I am the Chairman of the Public Private Partnership (PPP) in the Assembly. In the last few months that I got into office, I have been able to co-sponsor motions, I sponsored the motion on Gas Explosion and I have more than five other motions that I have prepared that would soon see the light of the day.

***********This has shown your level of preparation for the job, but what prepared you for this position?

You are very correct, because this is not my first time of aspiring for the office to serve them at this level. I have taken time to understudy how to be a legislator, I understudied those who were there before. It’s a lot of work to be there. Doing the two does not give me headache, we are just starting.

***********What do you see as the greatest skill that you need since you got into the House?

In the course of speaking on Amotekun Bill that we considered today, I said that some leaders are made, while some are born. Our Speaker, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Ajayi Obasa is one of them. In trying to settle down for this job, he gave us the opportunity, and exposed us to trainings. We went through several trainings that prepared us for the job, so I give it to him for being my pillar and support. I have other senior colleagues such as Hon. Gbolahan Yishawu, Hon. Rotimi Olowo and my colleague, Hon. Temitope Adewale. They have giving me that support, even the Majority Leader, Hon. Sanai Agunbiade. I also give it to the civil servants that work in the House. If you give them assignments they are ready to do it. When you have such a cozy environment, you have a comfortable office and tools to work with, you have mentors to learn from, except you are lazy, you will excel.