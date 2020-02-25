FIFA Match Agent and Chief Executive Officer of Monimichelle Sports Facility Construction Ltd, Mr. Ebi Egbe has condemned the gruesome killing of Tiyamu Kazeem(a.k.a)Kaka of Remo stars football club by a trigger happy policeman attached to the Special Anti-Robbery Squad(SARS) of the Ogun state police command.



He further called on the Inspector General of police to investigate the barbaric act and bring the culprits to book within the armbit of the law.

READ ALSO: Kano exco okays N192M projects, sports kits for football clubs



Ebi Egbe in a statement said that the incident has thrown the football family in Nigeria into another mourning mood after several other incident in the past years have remained unresolved like late Izu Joseph of 3SC.

The Sports Facility expert noted that such abuse of firearms by security agents saddled with responsibility of protecting lives and properties leave much to be desired, and if unchecked could lead to breakdown of law and order in our society.

He also commensurate with the proprietor of Remo Stars Football Club Chief Kunle Soname and the family of the player to take solace in the Almighty to bear this great loss.