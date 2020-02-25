A heartbreaking video showing the father of Remo stars footballer, late Tiyamu Kazeem, weeping at the police station over the death of his son, has surfaced online.

Recall Daily Times reported that Kazeem was allegedly killed by a SARS official over the weekend in Ogun.

In the video which has since gone viral, the father of the deceased was seen grabbing a man said to be an officer who was in mufti, as he lamented in Yoruba

He stated, “I’m dead! My son who still ate in my house last night but said he was on his way to his mother’s house was killed like that… You’ll kill me too.” (LIB)