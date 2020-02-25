Fresh crisis may have hit the Burutu chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Delta State following the alleged breach of existing agreement by the party stakeholders in the area.

While the party in the area might be in disarray if urgent steps are not taken to pacify the aggrieved members, a chieftain of the party in ward 9, Mr Anthony Ebionmo at the weekend while speaking with Journalists, raised the alarm on what he described as” breach of existing agreement” by a few leaders to impose one Ebike Oromoni to continue as the party chairman in the council area against the ongoing system.

He warned that if the leadership of the party failed to nip the situation on the bud, PDP in the council would head for a serious crisis alleging that a stakeholders’ meeting was called by the council party Secretary on Saturday in Burutu as what they witnessed was different from the existing agreement, adding “before we got there what we saw was the endorsement of the incumbent party chairman, Ebike Oromoni by some party leaders which has never happened in the party.”

“PDP in the council area has unwritten agreement that if the council chairman is coming from Burutu North, the party chairman must not come from Burutu North, the party chairman must come from Burutu South and Vice versa and that agreement stands till today.”