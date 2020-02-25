A Chief Magistrates’ Court in Ikeja, Lagos state on Tuesday ordered that a 47-year-old man, Obed Chukwumezie, who allegedly defiled his four-year-old daughter be remanded in Ikoyi Custodial Centre.

The police charged Chukwumezie with defilement.

Chief Magistrate Olufunke Sule-Amzat, gave the order pending when the case would be filed at the Ikeja Special and Sexual Offences Court.

The chief magistrate adjourned the case until April 6.

Earlier, the prosecution counsel, Benson Emuerhi, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on November 22, 2019 at 403 Road, House 43, Festac Town, Lagos.

He alleged that the defendant defiled his daughter, stating that the offence contravenes the provisions of Section 261 of the Criminal Law of Lagos state, 2015.

After listening to the charge against him, the defendant pleaded not guilty.