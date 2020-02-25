Abuja – President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday condoled with the government and people of Egypt over the passing of its former President, Hosni Mubarak.

Mubarak died on Tuesday at the age of 91 at a Cairo hospital where he had undergone an unspecified surgery.

The Nigerian leader, in a condolence message by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja, commiserated with family, friends, and associates of the deceased, who was also a former military pilot.

President Buhari noted that the late Mubarak had ruled Egypt for more than 29 years, pursuing peace within the country, and with neighbouring countries, and leaving a legacy of stability and loyalty to the flag.

President Buhari said that as a public servant, Mubarak’s sacrifices for his country, and the continent, would always be remembered. (NAN)

