Ore (Ondo State – President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday lauded Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State over the establishment of the Ondo-Linyi Industrial Hub and the construction of a N5 billion flyover in Ore.

President Muhammadu Buhari @MBuhari, at Ore, Ondo State for the commissioning of Projects by @GovernorAkeredolu's administration. pic.twitter.com/7F6c6PiIot — Lauretta Onochie (@Laurestar) February 25, 2020

The president described the projects initiated and completed by the Akeredolu administration as a remarkable achievement.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Buhari was in Ore to inaugurate the Ondo -Linyi industrial hub and the flyover.

Buhari said the Ondo-Linyi industrial hub was an idea which had come to reality with the hard work and dedication of Akeredolu.

While thanking residents for their support to the state government, the president expressed confidence that the industrial hub would utilise local materials which would create jobs for the youths.

“The idea of the Industrial hub and the flyover come to reality with hard work and dedication by Gov. Akeredolu.

“I commended Gov. Akeredolu for this laudable projects.

Trump says he has received no election ‘help’ from another country

“The industrial hub will use local materials which will create jobs for the younger ones. I thank the people for your support for the governor,” Buhari said.

In his opening remarks, Akeredolu said the Ondo-Linyi industrial hub was part of the vision of his administration to create jobs and improve the fortunes of the state.

Describing Ondo as the hidden treasure of the country, he alluded to the presence of abundant mineral resources in the state.

Akeredolu, who thanked Buhari for finding time to visit the state, described the integrity of the president as a motivation for his followers.

“Ore is a commercial nerve centre which links to the eastern and northern parts of the country and also abound with mineral resources.

“The vision of this administration is to create jobs for the youths in order to improve the fortunes of the state.

“The construction of this flyover was a promise made and promise kept to ensure that Ore fulfils its connection purpose,” Akeredolu said.

The president was accompanied by Governors Kayode Fayemi (Ekiti), Dapo Abiodun (Ogun) and Godwin Obaseki (Edo).

Also on the delegation were Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo, Minister of Trade and Investment and Chief Pius Akinyelure, former Vice Chairman (South West) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) among others. (NAN)

