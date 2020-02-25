A Federal High Court has found the former National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr Olisa Metuh guilty of laundering a sum of 400 million,in the suit instituted against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The presiding Judge,Justice Okon Abang delivered this judgement on Tuesday in Abuja

Delivering judgement in the case, Justice Abang convicted the former PDP spokesman of count one of the charges.

The justice said, “It is my view that Metuh took possession of the N400 million from the office of the NSA without contractual agreement; he is guilty of money laundering and is hereby convicted on count one.”

