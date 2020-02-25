The former spokesman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Olisa Metuh has been jailed for 39 years for money laundering.

Justice Okon Abang of the Federal High Court on Tuesday in Abuja convicted and found Olisa Metuh guilty on seven counts filed by the Economic and Financil Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Metuh was arraigned by the Federal Government in 2016 over allegations of unlawfully receiving N400m from the office of the then National Security Adviser, Col Sambo Dasuki (rtd).

Mr Metuh is being prosecuted by the EFCC, alongside his company, Destra Investment, on a seven-count charge of diversion of the money received when Sambo Dasuki who was the National Security Adviser.

Olisa Metu was also accused of transacting with the sum of $2 million without going through a financial institution, in violation of a provision of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act.

