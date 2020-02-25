Hosni Mubarak who ruled Egypt for 30 years and stepped down after a popular revolution in 2011 has died aged 91.

He was found guilty of complicity in the killing of protesters during the revolution. That conviction was overturned and was freed in March 2017.

His death was confirmed by Egyptian state news on Tuesday. Earlier in the day, the Al-Watan website reported that he died at a military hospital.

Mubarak underwent surgery in late January.

Mubarak is survived by his wife, Suzanne, and his sons, Gamal and Alaa.