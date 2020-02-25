The Federal High Court in Abuja with presiding Judge. Justice Okon Abang is presently delivering judgement in a suit instituted against a former National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr Olisa Metuh.

The anti-graft agency accused the former PDP spokesman of money laundering to the tune of N400,000,000.

Reports said that, he was charged alongside his company, Destra investment, with seven counts bordering on criminal diversion of the money received from the office of the former National Security Adviser, Colonel Sambo Dasuki (rtd).

Metuh was also said to have been engaged in financial transactions in the sum of $2 million without going through a financial institution, an offence the EFCC said was in violation of a provision of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act.

During their arraignment in court in January 2016, the defendants, however, pleaded ‘not guilty’ to the charges.

