Nigeria’s key industry stakeholders have examined the impact of the continued border closure on the economy, stressing that despite the negative impact, the country has recorded tremendous feat on local production and patronage of goods and services.

At a stakeholders gathering recently, President of Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), Mrs. Toki Mabogunje, said that the policy action has had positive and negative implications for the economy, saying that “On positives, we have seen appreciable increase in domestic rice and poultry product production.

“Fuel smuggling to neighbouring countries has reduced. The directive paid off for the Nigerian Customs Service as revenue generated by the agency increased to N1.34 trillion in 2019 from N1.2 trillion in 2018.”

Mabogunje however said that this has also affected businesses negatively, noting that cross-border trade has been stifled as traders from neighbouring countries can no longer access Nigerian market by road.

“The border closure has also paralysed commercial activities in border communities. Trade sector is currently feeling the backlash of this policy,” she said.

Meanwhile, Comptroller-General, Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Col. Hameed Ibrahim Ali said that over the years Nigeria has been confronted with challenges arising from severe economic leakages and security through land borders.

He stated that these challenges include banditry, smuggling, illegal migration, illicit drug trafficking and proliferation of light weapons among others, which have led to increased insecurity and economic downturn for Nigeria.

He pointed out that “NCS has engaged the customs administrations of our neighbouring countries severally, drawing their attention to the need to comply with the ECOWAS protocol on transit of goods and persons.”

He explained “The ECOWAS protocol on transit of goods demands that when a transit container berths at a seaport, the receiving country is mandated to escort same to the border of the destination country and hand over to the Customs officials of the destination Country.

“Unfortunately, experience has shown that our neighbours do not comply with this protocol and all previous efforts including provision of Escort vehicle to them yielded no positive change.”

Ali stated that in order to deal with this situation, the NCS, the Nigeria Immigration Service, the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) as well as the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) in collaboration with other Security and Intelligence Agencies, commenced a Joint-Border-Security-Exercise, code named ‘EX-SWIFT RESPONSE’ in four geo-political zones of the country, namely: South-South, South-West, North-Central and North-West on August 20, 2019, saying that this is aimed at securing our borders in order to strengthen our economy and address other trans-border security concerns.

He called on Nigerians to be patriotic by patronising Nigerian made goods and Agro-products as this will help the country in reaching self-sufficiency in local food production, create job opportunities and boost our economy as well.

He also appealed to the business community to see the on-going border drill as an opportunity to create conducive environment for genuine local and international businesses to thrive in the interest of national security and development.

Similarly, the Director-General of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), Mr. Segun Ajayi-Kadiri also commended government for numerous steps taken in recent past to curb the incidence of smuggling, particularly the closure of the border.

He however, said that the measure is not sustainable for beneficial regional and continental trade arrangements, saying that no doubt, the economy is reaping some benefits from the closure but like the two sides of a coin, the operations of other economic operators, especially manufacturers and exporters are negatively impacted by the Closure.