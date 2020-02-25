To lure Sadio Mane to Camp Nou, Spanish giants Barcelona will have to pay Liverpool £225million for his services.

Sportsmail reports that Barcelona is among the teams who are interested in the Senegalese attacker but know that he won’t come cheaply with Real Madrid the other team said to be following Mane’s progress at Anfield.

A clause inserted into the £145million Philippe Coutinho deal means Barcelona would have to pay £89m above the market value for any player they’ll get from Liverpool according to reports in Spain.

The £89m three-year premium was reportedly inserted when Coutinho made the switch to the Nou Camp in January 2018; a move that was seen as a ploy to discourage Barca from acquiring players from the English giants.

Mane has a current market value of £135m, according to transfermarkt and therefore Barcelona would have to pay a minimum of £225m for his services.

Mane scored the winning goal in the Reds’ 3-2 victory over West Ham in the Premier League on Monday night and it is believed that he is not ruling a move outside England in the future.

The former Southampton man is having a brilliant season having scored 17 goals and providing 11 assists in 34 appearances in all competitions for his club.