The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ebonyi state has accused the Ebonyi state Independent Electoral Commission (EBISEC) of bias in the conduct of the forthcoming local government election.

Chairman of the party in the state, Eze Nwachukwu Eze made the accusation on Tuesday, while speaking with newsmen in Abakaliki.

Nwachukwu said that the commission has refused to give them the election guideline, stating that APC cannot go into election without knowing the rules guiding the exercise.

He said they have gone to electoral umpire more than five times to collect the guidelines without any success.

A copy of their complaint letter signed by the state chairman that was received by the commission and made available to newsmen stated that the party visited the commission on January 25 and 29, February 3, 4, 11 and 17.

It reads: in line with the decision arrived at the interactive meeting with all registered political parties operating in Ebonyi state held on January 23, where you made it clear that your commission has scheduled a local government chairmanship and councillorship election for April 25 for the incoming local government administration.

“There at that meeting, you informed us that the guidelines for the election will be ready on the following day being January 24 and further asked us to come and collect the guidelines at the commission.

“We came the following day as directed and repeated the same visits on January 25, 29, February 3, 4, 11 and 17/02 and it was not made available to us till this time of writing.

“We therefore, demand that the guidelines for the April 25 local government chairmanship and councillorship elections be made available to us to enable our party participate fully in the forthcoming local government election.

“We further demand that the said guidelines be released to all political parties participating in the forthcoming election and in compliance with the relevant provisions of the law to avoid embarking on an exercise in futility.”

Nwachukwu threatened that the party will seek redress in court if the commission fails to comply with the relevant provisions of the law in conducting the exercise.

READ ALSO: Zamfara APC holds special prayer sessions

He claimed that the commission not making available the election guidelines is a calculated attempt to scheme some political parties out of the council poll.

Reacting, Chairman of the electoral commission, Jossy Eze, said that the guidelines is at the commission’s headquarters, adding that anyone who wants the document should visit the commission and get a copy.

“There is no need to apply for election guidelines because it is a public document and anybody who wants a copy of the guidelines should come to the commission and get a copy. APC is just trying to be funny,” he stated.