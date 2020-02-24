A lawyer, Charlie Agbo has called on the Supreme Court to heed the advice of late jurist Justice Sampson Uwaifo to use common sense in deciding cases such as Uzodinma versus Ihedioha.

While the hearing of the application filed by Ihedioha and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) seeking a reverse of the judgment has been fixed for March 3, Agbo stated in his write up on the judgment, that Uwaifo’s dictum that the law has long left the realm of the arts and humanities for the sciences resonates in the present circumstances.

“Yet, science, art or religion, it is acknowledged that some information, true in several respects reside both in public and judicial domains, yet the law stares helplessly and naively at them,’’ he submitted.

Agbo said that about the March 9, 2019 Imo Gov’ship election “the knowledge that is common in Nigeria today, is that the votes contained in the 288 polling booths the Supreme Court admitted in the case are spurious.

“That was why INEC would have nothing to do with them (the result from 288 polling units). The opinion of lawyers and Nigerians is that the trap Uzodinma set for INEC which the body deftly evaded was what the Supreme Court fell into hopelessly.

“The Supreme Court must ponder three things; rumours that upon admitting results of the 288 booths, the results substantially exceeded accredited voters.

“The clear unlikelihood of Uzodinma scoring in excess of 96 per cent of the votes from the 288 booths as against less than three per cent by Ihedioha, with other parties awarded nothing. And the fact that APC performed woefully in the state assembly elections.”

He maintained that the impact of these three posers is that there is no intelligible trend of sympathetic sequence that can appeal to logic in justifying the results.

“If the foregoing assertion represents the state of affairs, it is the lone and unenviable lot, yet quietly dignifying duty of the Supreme Court to return to the path of rectitude and accept that they erred.

“The Supreme Court is not a cult. It is a court like any other superior court of record, charged with the responsibility to dispense equity and justice to Nigerians.

“The Imo mess is embarrassing because no court, trial, appellate and supreme or of whatever nomenclature allows itself to be used as an engine of fraud, or a lever to thwart the will of the people,” he declared.