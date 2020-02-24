Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta has urged Nigerian universities to produce graduates that would be self-reliant and not job seekers.

The governor said this on Sunday in Abraka, at a reception organised in honour of Prof. Andy Egwuyenga, Vice Chancellor, Delta State University, Abraka.

Okowa said that graduates of Nigerian universities should be able to compete favourably with their peers in the world as well as be innovative in creating jobs for themselves.

He congratulated Egwunyenga on his emergence as vice chancellor, adding “I must appreciate all of you for the solidarity and I congratulate you on your emergence as the Vice Chancellor of DELSU.

“I am aware that you understand the level of challenges on your table and should work to ensure that those who will leave the university will gainfully employ themselves and be innovative,” he said.

The governor said that for the Vice Chancellor to succeed, the academic community and the non-academic staff must cooperate with him.

Earlier in his speech, Egwunyenga thanked God for his appointment and appreciated the governor for considering him worthy of the position.

He also commended Okowa for his commitment to the development of the university and the state as a whole.