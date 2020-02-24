Real Madrid’s plan to give Brazilian Rodrygo Goes some extra playing time in the reserves backfired badly after the forward was sent off on Sunday.

His sending-off followed an overzealous celebration, and he is now suspended from next week’s ‘Clasico’ against FC Barcelona.

Rodrygo, 18, has been playing for both Zinedine Zidane’s first team and reserve side Castilla in the third tier of Spanish football.

He was however involved in farcical scenes in Sunday’s 2-0 win at home to San Sebastian de los Reyes.

The teenager scored the second goal late in the game with a mesmeric run followed by an audacious chip over visiting goalkeeper Xabi Irureta.

The goalkeeper however berated the forward after the ball had nestled in the net, and Rodrygo responded by waving his arms in Irureta’s face in a mock celebration.

He was promptly shown his second yellow card of the game and was subsequently sent off.

The forward has scored seven goals for Real Madrid’s first team this season and is the youngest player to score a hat-trick in the UEFA Champions League.

Yet his suspension for next week’s title showdown against La Liga leaders FC Barcelona adds to Real Madrid’s shortage in attack.

It has come after Eden Hazard fractured his ankle in Saturday’s 1-0 defeat to Levante.